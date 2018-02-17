Speed Skating: Singapore's Cheyenne Goh set sights on Beijing 2022 after historic debut

PYEONGCHANG: Singapore’s first Winter Olympian Cheyenne Goh failed to qualify for the semi-final race in the short-track 1,500m event on Saturday (Feb 17), but she is already setting her sights on making a stronger comeback for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

“I think I’m definitely motivated to work hard for the next four years and hopefully I’ll be able to qualify again for the next Olympics,” said Goh.

Goh came in fifth out of six competitors in her heat with a time of 2:36.971s. The short-track 1,500m race was Goh's only event in Pyeongchang 2018.

Although Goh began the race strongly with a surging sprint, a miscalculation quickly pushed her far behind the pecking order.

“It was 100 per cent my fault, but when I tried to put my hand down and pivot, I kind of leaned into it and caught the part of my blade on my glove, and then ... I just leaned in more which was a bad idea,” said Goh.

As she fell far behind four other competitors, Goh turned her focus to avoid finishing last.

“Well, I was trying to catch (them) back but I guess when the Russian girl fell, I was just kind of (thinking) if I don’t fall, I won’t get last,” she said with a laugh.

Finishing behind Goh was Russian athlete Ekaterina Efremenkova, who slid across the ice and fell out of the race.

The 18-year-old Goh told Channel NewsAsia that the pressure of becoming Singapore’s first Winter Olympian did not affect her performance, but has only motivated her to do better.

"There was a little bit of pressure but I don’t think it’s a bad thing,” Goh said. “I think it has made me being here more special, and I’m really happy to have been a part of this.”

A day before the race, Goh’s parents flew in to South Korea from Edmonton, Canada where they currently live.

PATICIPATING IN 2018 "A BONUS": PARENTS

They told Channel NewsAsia that they were having a hard time coming to terms with the fact that their daughter is Singapore's first Winter Olympian.

“We don’t know what to say,” Goh’s father Kien Hwee said. “We thought maybe in four years she’ll have a good shot but as it came early we just kind of embraced it but it was a great opportunity for her.”

While the Goh family has been living in Canada since Cheyenne was four years old, they said that they still feel rooted to Singapore.

“We’re always on WhatsApp, and every morning we get so many text messages from our friends so we always feel connected,” Cheyenne’s mother Joanne told Channel NewsAsia.

Cheyenne Goh graduated from Alberta's Leduc Composite High School in 2017, and took a gap year to concentrate on her training as part of Singapore’s National Speed Skating team.

She successfully qualified for the 2018 Winter Olympics after training for half a year following her graduation from Leduc.

“Because she was always in school, she never really had an opportunity to be part of a high level program,” said Kien Hwee. “I think the next Olympics was her original plan and goal, so this was more of like a bonus.”

After Pyeongchang, Goh will soon be competing in the World Junior Speed Skating Championship at Poland in March. At the end of 2018, however, Goh plans to return to school and is considering enrolling in the University of Calgary, which offers an elite speed skating program.

Goh hopes that her debut in the Winter Olympics will spur a wave of more talented winter-sport athletes from Singapore to compete in the games.

“I think being able to qualify definitely gave winter sports a lot more exposure in Singapore and that’s really important because it’s not really a big thing in Singapore yet,” Goh said.

“Hopefully more people will gain interest and think of trying it out.”