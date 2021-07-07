Football: Up to 250 fans allowed at SPL matches when league resumes from Jul 17

SINGAPORE: Football fans will soon be able to attend Singapore Premier League (SPL) matches for the first time in more than two months when the 2021 season resumes, provided they meet certain COVID-19 requirements.

A negative COVID-19 test result or proof of completed vaccination - either the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty or Moderna shots - will be required for entry, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) said in a media release on Wednesday (Jul 7).

“Up to 250 fans can enter match venues, as per guidelines announced by Sport Singapore (SportSG) on Jun 11, beginning with the first fixture of game week 12 between Tanjong Pagar United FC and the Young Lions on Jul 17,” FAS said.

“In order to gain entry, fans will have to produce proof of a negative test result – either of a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test or antigen rapid test (ART) – or certification of having received the full two doses of either the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.”

PCR tests must be taken within the past 14 days from the date of a match, while ARTs must be taken within 24 hours before the end of a match.

Fully vaccinated fans will be allowed to enter if the date of a match is at least 14 days after they have received their second COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Eligible fans can purchase physical tickets at dedicated booths at each match venue. The booths will open two hours before kick-off, and baseline prices for tickets are S$8 for adults and S$5 for concession.

Clubs will manage all ticketing operations and may amend ticket pricing with a cap of S$15, FAS said.

Wrist tags will be issued to ticket-holders at points of entry to matches, with gates opening 60 minutes before kick-off.

“Fans who enter will be subjected to safe-distancing protocols as well as the usual security protocols at matches, which include bag checks. As such, fans are advised not to bring bags, as well as prohibited items, when attending the matches,” FAS said.

“Fans are encouraged to arrive early to avoid crowding. In addition, they will also have to adhere to the guidelines set out in the advisory by SportSG on Calibrated Easing of Safe Management Measures for Sport and Physical Exercise & Activity For Phase Three (Heightened Alert)."

SPL matches were played behind closed doors from May 8 due to restrictions implemented by the COVID-19 multi-ministry task force as infections spiked in Singapore.

The league went on a break from May 23 for a FIFA international fixture window, and its initially scheduled resumption date of Jul 2 was pushed back to Jul 17 to allow clubs to have more preparation time with players who were called up for international duty and had to serve their stay-home notice.

The schedule was also modified with an eye on minimising disruption from Tampines Rovers’ participation in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League group stage in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, which concludes on Jul 10.

FAS had previously planned to resume the season behind closed doors.



The Singapore Cup will not be played this year, and AFC Cup ASEAN Zone matches have also been cancelled.



