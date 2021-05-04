Football: SPL matches to be played behind closed doors amid rise in COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE: All Singapore Premier League (SPL) matches will be played behind closed doors from Saturday (May 8), in line with new COVID-19 restrictions announced on Tuesday amid a rise in infections.

A total of 60 community infections were recorded in the past week, up from the 10 cases the week before, prompting authorities to tighten measures from Saturday to May 30.



The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) had announced less than two weeks ago that up to 250 fans would be able to attend SPL matches without the need for any form of COVID-19 testing.

With the new measures, no spectators will be allowed.



"The return of spectators to SPL matches in recent weeks was a heartening sight, but the well-being of the football fraternity and the wider general public will always be our top priority and we encourage all to adhere to the prevailing safe management measures," said the FAS on Tuesday.

The current season of the SPL began behind closed doors in March, with only eight teams competing.

Brunei DPMM, who were league champions two seasons ago, had withdrawn from this year's edition of the league due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

The previous season, which was suspended in mid-March 2020 due to the pandemic and restarted in mid-October, also saw DPMM sit out due to similar issues.

The domestic season will run until October. This includes the 2021 Singapore Cup, which is slated to commence in September.

