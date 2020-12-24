Groups of up to 8 allowed for sport activities in Phase 3

SINGAPORE: Groups of up to eight people will be allowed for sport activities when Singapore enters Phase 3 of its reopening next Monday (Dec 28), up from five people previously, said Sport Singapore (SportSG) on Thursday.

An additional service provider, such as an instructor or a coach, from a permitted enterprise is also allowed to guide the group for organised programmes and classes.

This means team sports such as basketball, football, sepak takraw, hockey and volleyball can now resume with a 4v4 format. Up to eight rowers are also allowed in one dragonboat.

Individuals should maintain a distance of 2m or two arms-length while exercising or playing sport, said SportSG in an advisory.

If there is more than one group sharing a space, the groups must not interact and must maintain a distance of 3m apart from one another at all times.

A distance of 3m should also be maintained for indoors high intensity or high movement exercise classes.

"Not quite time for a 4-3-3 or 4-3-1-2 formation (for football) yet, but this gives sports fans some additional options," said Minister for Culture, Community and Youth and Second Minister for Law Edwin Tong in a Facebook post on Thursday.

All sports and recreational activities were allowed to resume in Singapore's Phase 2 reopening in June. Combat sports that involve extensive body grappling, such as wrestling, mixed martial arts and jujitsu, were also allowed to resume in November.

In Phase 3, said SportSG, the maximum number of people allowed at each facility will be limited according to its gross floor area, based on 8 sq m per people or 50 people, whichever is lower.

This applies to all outdoor, indoor, and sheltered facilities larger than 64 sq m. The limit is imposed to "minimise the risk of large clusters forming".

"No facility, regardless of size, shall admit more than 50 persons without specific approval by Sport Singapore.

"Requests for such approval may be considered for large facilities that can be organised into separate facilities, each with its own limit," said SportSG.

APPOINT SAFE MANAGEMENT OFFICER AS PART OF SAFE MANAGEMENT MEASURES

Facility operators should also put in place safe management measures prior to the opening of their sport and recreational facilities to minimise the risk of COVID-19 infection.

SportSG said that operators are to designate a senior member of the staff as safe management officer to ensure the safe management measures are followed.

"The safe management officer will be responsible for formulating the implementation plans, conducting inspections and checks, as well as maintaining records for subsequent audits by the authorities," it said.

Other safe management measures include implementing SafeEntry for visitors and participants to facilitate contact tracing, temperature screening and checks, as well as ensuring safe distancing.

Operators should also there is no overcrowding at the facilities and frequently disinfect common spaces and interactive components such as smart kiosks and turnstiles. Equipment should be thoroughly wiped down and cleaned after use.

Indoor spaces should be kept well-ventilated. For non air-conditioned spaces, windows should be kept open and additional fans put in place.

ActiveSG stadiums, studios, gyms, indoor sport halls and swimming complexes remain open the public.

Booking for ActiveSG and dual use scheme facilities can be made via the ActiveSG app or on mvactivesg.com.

Members of the public are advised to follow the safe management measures in place at the facilities strictly and comply with the instructions of ActiveSG staff for their well being, said SportSG.

MORE OPEN SPACES TO REOPEN FOR PUBLIC USE

In addition to ActiveSG stadiums, lawns, playfields and open spaces in parks and state lands under the National Parks Board and the Singapore Land Authority will reopen for public use, said SportSG.

Organised group sport and physical exercise and activity may proceed in these spaces.

"Members of the public are advised to be socially responsible when using these shared spaces and to observe these safe management measures," it said.

Enforcement officers and safe distancing ambassadors will continue to be deployed around Singapore to ensure the measures are adhered to.

Senior-centric activities may also continue under Phase 3 with safe management measures in place.

SportSG said that government agencies will be conducting inspections following Phase 3 of reopening.

"Fitness activities organisers and operators should only resume operations when they

can comply with safe management measures," said SportSG.

They are also required to submit the number of workers who are working on-site via the GoBusiness portal and have a safe management plan covering the measures relevant to their operations within two weeks of resuming on-site operations.

"Sport Singapore will be conducting on-site inspections, where businesses found not complying with safe management measures may be required to close," it said.

Mr Tong said: "Sport is vital to our physical and mental wellbeing, and as an enjoyable recreational activity.

"We want to ensure that more Singaporeans can play and enjoy sport, safely."

