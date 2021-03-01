Sport advisory firm Tifosy hires former Inter Milan executive

Sport advisory firm Tifosy said on Monday it had hired former Inter Milan executive Tim Williams as it presses ahead with plans to expand in Britain.

Tifosy, whose name is a play on the Italian word “tifosi”, meaning fans, is advising private equity firm BC Partners in talks to buy into Inter Milan as top investor Suning looks round for resources to inject into the loss-making club, sources have said.

Williams, who served as the chief financial officer of Serie A's Inter Milan for nearly six years, will join Tifosy as managing director and will be in charge of developing the business in the United Kingdom, the advisory firm co-founded by former Chelsea boss Gianluca Vialli said in a statement. Before joining Inter Milan in 2015, Williams had been group financial controller at English Premier League soccer club Manchester United.

Inter said on Friday that Williams's responsibilities will be shared between existing senior members of the finance team, while a search for a suitable replacement is undertaken.

