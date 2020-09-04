Sport surprise Gremio with 2-1 away win

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

PORTO ALEGRE: Sport moved off the bottom of Brazil’s Serie A on Thursday with a surprise 2-1 win at Gremio.

The club from Recife started the day bottom of the table with just one win and four points from six games but they came away with all three points thanks to a goal in each half from Patric and Iago Maidana.

Pepe got one back for the home side with 13 minutes remaining but it was not enough.

The win ended Gremio’s unbeaten start to the season.

Although the Porto Alegre side were 15th in the 20-team table at kick off they were one of only two unbeaten teams left in the competition.

Gremio fell to 16th place, while Sport moved two places above them.

