Sporting Lisbon's Dost injured by hooded training ground attackers - reports

Sporting Lisbon’s Netherlands international Bas Dost was injured after around 50 hooded supporters, armed with sticks and belts, attacked players and staff at the club's training complex, Portuguese media reported on Tuesday.

Europa League Round of 32 Second Leg - Sporting CP vs Astana
Soccer Football - Europa League Round of 32 Second Leg - Sporting CP vs Astana - Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal - February 22, 2018 Sporting’s Bas Dost celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Dost was cut on the head and assistant coaches Mario Monteiro and Raul Jose suffered unspecified injuries, the reports said.

The attackers also brandished weapons at coach Jorge Jesus and other players, who were caught by surprise in their changing room after training.

The attack was condemned by both Sporting and the Portuguese league.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

