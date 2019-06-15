Sports director Henrique leaves PSG, Leonardo expected to return

Paris St Germain have parted company with Portuguese sports director Antero Henrique by mutual agreement after two years in charge, the French champions said on Friday.

Henrique’s departure paves the way for the return of Brazilian Leonardo, who would be appointed on Monday, according to sports daily L’Equipe.

Leonardo, a PSG player from 1996-97, had a first stint as sports director at the Ligue 1 club from 2011-2013.

