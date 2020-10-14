Springboks given 48-hour deadline for Rugby Championship decision - SANZAAR

Sport

Springboks given 48-hour deadline for Rugby Championship decision - SANZAAR

World champions South Africa have been handed a 48-hour deadline to resolve their internal issues and confirm their participation in the Rugby Championship, governing body SANZAAR said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Rugby World Cup - Final - England v South Africa
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Final - England v South Africa - International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama, Japan - November 2, 2019 - South Africa's Siya Kolisi (C) celebrates with the Webb Ellis trophy after winning the World Cup Final. REUTERS/Matthew Childs/File Photo

The four-nation tournament, which also includes Australia, New Zealand and Argentina, will be held in Australia this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

