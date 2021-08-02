Sprinter Shanti Pereira clocks 23.96s at Tokyo Olympics 200m heats, does not advance to semis

TOKYO: Singapore sprinter Shanti Pereira recorded a time of 23.96s at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday (Aug 2) to finish last in her 200m heat.



The race was won by Anthonique Strachan of the Bahamas in 22.76s. Jamaica's Shericka Jackson, who won bronze in the 100m on Saturday, could only manage a disappointing 23.26s to finish fourth.



The top three in each heat and the next three fastest advance to the semi-finals.

Pereira holds the national mark of 23.60s, which she recorded en route to victory at the 2015 SEA Games.



She was selected for the Tokyo Olympics via universality rules, which set aside places for national Olympic committees whose athletes fall short of entry requirements for Olympic events.



