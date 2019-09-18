Spurs' belief over 'profile' key for European success - Lloris

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

7 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Tottenham Hotspur may not have the "profile" for sustained success in the Champions League like Europe's traditional powerhouse clubs but last season's runnersup make up for it with their belief, goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has said.

REUTERS: Tottenham Hotspur may not have the "profile" for sustained success in the Champions League like Europe's traditional powerhouse clubs but last season's runnersup make up for it with their belief, goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has said.

Tottenham were beaten 2-0 in last season's final by fellow Premier League side Liverpool and Frenchman Lloris believes the London club can defy the odds to enjoy another deep run in Europe's top-tier club competition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"With a lot of humility, there are some clubs that have the profile to win Champions League every season - historically and with the talent they have in the squad," Lloris told reporters ahead of Wednesday's Group B opener against Olympiakos.

"They put a stamp on this competition. That's not the case for Tottenham. But as we saw last year, everything's possible if you have the belief, the talent and the discipline. Why not be back again?

"Obviously, we have a different profile to that type of club - Juventus, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich. It's not a lack of ambition. When we go on the pitch, it's to win, whoever is the opponent."

Tottenham have won only two trophies - the domestic League Cup in 1999 and 2008 - in the last two decades but Lloris said the squad was steadily improving with top-four finishes in the last four Premier League seasons to qualify for Europe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It's not a coincidence. We're doing something well, we're building something strong," Lloris added.

"We cannot drop the level. We need to build the consistency to improve, to get even closer to what we are all looking for - trophies."

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ian Ransom)