Spurs' Son comes through tough few days after Gomes injury

REUTERS: Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min said it has been a tough few days since his tackle led to Everton midfielder Andre Gomes' terrible ankle injury last weekend but added that it was important for him to focus on football again.

Son scored twice in Tottenham's 4-0 win over Red Star Belgrade in Wednesday's Champions League match and thanked the fans for the support he had received since the incident at Goodison Park.

"It has been a really tough few days," Son told BT Sport.

"I have realised how lucky I am with all the support I have had from the fans and my team mates.

"I can say I'm really sorry for the accident and the situation but I had to focus for the team and I had to keep going and it was the right response to all the people who have supported me."

The South Korean was visibly upset after he tackled Gomes, who suffered a fracture dislocation to his right ankle.

Son was sent off for the tackle but the red card was later overturned by the Football Association following an appeal by Tottenham.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)