Spurs appoint former defender King as a first team assistant

REUTERS: Tottenham Hotspur have appointed former captain and defender Ledley King as a first team assistant in manager Jose Mourinho's backroom staff, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

King, who came through the youth system at Spurs, made his senior debut in 1999 and spent his entire career at the north London club, making over 300 appearances until his retirement in 2012.

"I am extremely pleased to be welcoming Ledley into the first team group as we continue our preparations for the new season," Mourinho said.

"He has tremendous affinity with this club. Fans appreciate how much he accomplished as a true Spurs man on and off the pitch. We have developed a good relationship and we hope to use his experience and insight."

King, 39, replaces former assistant coach and tactical analyst Ricardo Formosinho who left the club at the end of the season.

The new Premier League season kicks off on Sept. 12.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, Editing by Timothy Heritage)