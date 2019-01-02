Spurs back up to second after 3-0 win at Cardiff

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

CARDIFF CITY 0 TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 3

Jan 1 (Reuters)- Tottenham moved back into second place in the Premier League, six points behind leaders Liverpool, after cruising to a 3-0 win at lowly Cardiff City on Tuesday.

Liverpool face third-placed Manchester City on Thursday night, and City could move above Spurs if they avoid defeat at the Etihad Stadium.

Spurs, beaten by Wolves at home on Saturday, took just three minutes to get in front in South Wales through the familiar source of captain Harry Kane.

After Kane launched an attack, surging from deep, Kieran Trippier crossed and the England forward had a simple tap-in after the ball ricocheted off Cardiff defender Sean Morrison.

Christian Eriksen made it 2-0 nine minutes later with a clever finish from the edge of the box, although Cardiff boss Neil Warnock will be disappointed with the way his defenders backed off and gave the Dane space to wriggle and shoot home.

The game was effectively over in the 26th minute when Son Heung-Min produced a clinical finish with a shot on the turn after being well set-up by Kane. The South Korean has scored 11 goals in his last 12 starts.

Cardiff remain in 16th place, three points above the relegation zone.

(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Hugh Lawson)