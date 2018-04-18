Spurs draw was confidence booster, says Brighton's Bruno

REUTERS: Brighton and Hove Albion's confidence-boosting home draw against Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday can be a platform to push for Premier League survival, captain Bruno has said.

Midfielder Pascal Gross scored a second-half penalty to cancel out Tottenham striker Harry Kane's opener as 13th-placed Brighton moved to 36 points, eight clear of the drop zone.

"It's really important, but it's not just about the point. To get a point against a side like that is vital for us in terms of confidence," Bruno told Brighton's website https://www.brightonandhovealbion.com/news/2018/april/bruno-reflects-on-a-big-point.

"It's really difficult to play against Tottenham with the way that they play and the movement they have ... as a team, we never give up, and that resilience is so important."

Brighton travel to Burnley for their next league game later this month before a testing run-in sees them face Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool in their final three fixtures.

"What we need now is to keep performing well after a really good performance ahead of a massive game against Burnley," Spaniard Bruno added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We have quite a long week to prepare for it. We need another three points to make sure that we stay up."

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)