Spurs fan faces ban for banana skin thrown after Aubameyang goal

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur will ban a supporter who threw a banana skin onto the pitch from the away end after Arsenal's Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored in Sunday's North London derby.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement on Monday that four men had been charged after incidents during the match, won 4-2 by Arsenal, at the Emirates Stadium.

Three were charged with throwing a missile onto a football pitch and bailed to attend a court hearing on Dec. 18.

The banana skin was seen on the field of play as Arsenal players celebrated, with CCTV images reviewed to confirm what had happened.

"Behaviour such as this is completely unacceptable and the supporter in question will be issued with a ban," a Tottenham spokesman said.

Anti-discrimination group Kick it Out, which recently reported incidents of racism on the rise, called for the individual to face a life ban.

Aleksander Ceferin, president of European soccer body UEFA, also condemned the incident.

"We have to do more and campaign more against it, we fine clubs but it is not enough. We need to educate the young people but when you see an event like that it is a disaster if you ask me," he told the BBC.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Christian Radnedge)