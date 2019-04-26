Spurs Ladies to change name to Tottenham Hotspur Women next season

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Promotion chasing Tottenham Hotspur Ladies will become Tottenham Hotspur Women from next season, following a trend in the game as clubs seek to modernise in a new era.

Spurs, managed by Karen Hills, are second in the revamped FA Women's Championship and can secure automatic promotion to the top-tier Super League by beating Aston Villa away on Wednesday.

The name change follows similar decisions by fellow London sides Arsenal Women and Chelsea Women in dropping the word 'Ladies'.

Tottenham also announced that they have appointed Heather Cowan in the role of Head of Women's Football. Cowan undertook a similar role at Birmingham City Women.

"I am thrilled to have joined Spurs at a time where women's football is really starting to flourish. The club has a wonderful opportunity to create an exciting future and a lasting legacy in the women's game and I'm looking forward to playing a part in that," she said in a club statement.

"We shall be working hard to develop a structure and culture that enables talented female footballers to thrive. We're striving for continued success and to build something that fans, players and staff are all proud to be a part of."

Tottenham play their home games at Cheshunt but were able to grace the club's White Hart Lane ground before it was knocked down in 2017. They have yet to feature at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium which opened earlier this month.

They have never played in the top tier of women's football in England but will do so next season should they secure promotion alongside Manchester United, who won the Championship title last weekend.

(Reporting by Christian Radnedge; Editing by Toby Davis)