Spurs, Man United, Juventus and Inter heading to Singapore for International Champions Cup

SINGAPORE: Juventus, Tottenham Hotspur, Inter and Manchester United have been confirmed for the Singapore leg of the International Champions Cup (ICC), organisers announced on Wednesday (Mar 27).

Two matches will be held at the National Stadium, with Manchester United taking on Inter on Jul 20 and Juventus facing Tottenham Hotspur on Jul 21. Kick-offs are at 7.30pm.

The organisers did not confirm if teams would bring their full slate of players to Singapore.

Some of the notable stars include Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus, Harry Kane and Son Heung-min from Spurs, Radja Nainggolan from Inter and Manchester United's Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku.

Attending the launch event in Singapore on behalf of their former club were Dwight Yorke (Man United), Francesco Toldo (Inter), Fabrizio Ravanelli (Juventus) and Teddy Sheringham (Spurs).

Twelve teams will take part in the ICC tournament across venues around the world as teams build up toward the start of the 2019-20 European season.

Spurs are the current champions of the ICC competition.

Three clubs - Arsenal, Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain - took part in the Singapore leg of the ICC last year. Among the stars who came were Gianluigi Buffon and Mesut Ozil.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public from 10am on Apr 4 via SportsHubTix.

