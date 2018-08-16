Spurs need to be positive despite stadium woes, says Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur's delayed move into their new stadium has been disappointing for supporters but the players can ease the frustration by improving on a winning start in the Premier League, manager Mauricio Pochettino said on Thursday.

REUTERS: Tottenham Hotspur's delayed move into their new stadium has been disappointing for supporters but the players can ease the frustration by improving on a winning start in the Premier League, manager Mauricio Pochettino said on Thursday.

The north London club were initially scheduled to play their first game at the new 62,000-capacity White Hart Lane venue on Sept. 15 against Liverpool but safety issues meant they switched the game along with the next home fixture to Wembley Stadium.

Advertisement

"I understand that everyone is disappointed but our job is to try to help, to be positive, to adapt ourselves," Pochettino told reporters ahead of Saturday's league visit of Fulham to England's national stadium.

"We are going to play a few games more – Liverpool and Cardiff (City) – hope they can finish all the work in that moment and then start to play in our new home.

"If that is not possible we will give our best to try and win games, be positive. I think we need to be all together. My message last week was that we need to be together, that our fans understand."

Spurs, who finished third last season, kicked off their new campaign with a 2-1 away victory over Newcastle United last weekend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When asked whether it will difficult for his squad to feel settled due to uncertainty over the stadium, Pochettino said: "I am not going to put up an excuse. The most important is to take responsibility and we are responsible about our performance."

Tottenham played all their home matches at Wembley last season and lost just twice in the league, against Chelsea and Manchester City.

"In football, more than other business, football is about faith, belief and we must be positive whether we play in one or other place," he added.

Spurs confirmed Erik Lamela, Josh Onomah and Harry Winks are back in training ahead of the clash against Fulham, who lost their opening game against Crystal Palace.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)