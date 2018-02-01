Spurs sign Brazilian winger Moura from PSG - reports

Sport

Spurs sign Brazilian winger Moura from PSG - reports

Tottenham Hotspur have signed Brazilian winger Lucas Moura from Paris Saint-Germain, British media reported on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Britain Football Soccer - Arsenal v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Group Stage - Group A - Emirates Stadium, London, England - 23/11/16 Paris Saint-Germain's Lucas Moura celebrates scoring their second goal Reuters / Eddie Keogh Livepic

Bookmark

REUTERS: Tottenham Hotspur have signed Brazilian winger Lucas Moura from Paris Saint-Germain, British media reported on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old has joined for a fee of around 25 million pounds. He could make his debut against Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday and is eligible to complete in the Champions League.

Moura was allowed to leave PSG after making just six substitute appearances across all competitions this season.

(Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark