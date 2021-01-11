Spurs to play Fulham on Wednesday after Villa game called off

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League match at Aston Villa on Wednesday has been postponed due to a number of COVID-19 cases at the Midlands club, with Spurs now set to play London rivals Fulham on that date instead, the league said on Monday.

A COVID-19 outbreak at Fulham last month led to their scheduled game against Spurs being called off.

Tottenham were due to travel to Villa Park on Wednesday but the hosts asked the league to rearrange the fixture due to a number of players and staff either testing positive for COVID-19 or being placed in isolation.

"Aston Villa's match against Tottenham Hotspur ... has been rescheduled following a decision by the Premier League Board," the league said in a statement, adding that the revised date for the game will be decided later.

Fulham were also initially due to play local rivals Chelsea at Craven Cottage on Friday bit will now play them on Saturday.

Everton's match at Villa has also been rescheduled from Saturday to Sunday.



