Sri Lanka call up Karunaratne as Kumara replacement

Sri Lanka have called up right-arm fast bowler Chamika Karunaratne to replace the injured Lahiru Kumara for the second test against Australia and confirmed on Monday that fellow quick Dushmantha Chameera had also been ruled out due to injury.

REUTERS: Sri Lanka have called up right-arm fast bowler Chamika Karunaratne to replace the injured Lahiru Kumara for the second test against Australia and confirmed on Monday that fellow quick Dushmantha Chameera had also been ruled out due to injury.

Kumara suffered a torn hamstring on the second day of the first test in Brisbane, which Sri Lanka lost by an innings and 40 runs, while Chameera has injured his left ankle.

Advertisement

Both injured players will return to Sri Lanka on Tuesday, selectors said in a brief statement.

The second and final test of the series begins in Canberra on Friday.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Keith Weir)