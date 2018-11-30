Sri Lanka recall trio for two-test tour of New Zealand

Batsmen Lahiru Thirimanne and Sadeera Samarawickrama have been recalled by Sri Lanka after a year out of the side for next month's two-test series in New Zealand.

Top-order batsman Thirimanne played the last of his 29 tests away to India in November 2017, the same series in which wicketkeeper-batsman Samarawickrama earned a fourth cap since making his debut earlier in the year.

Fast bowler Nuwan Pradeep, who has played 28 tests, also returns to the squad, having spent more than a year on the sidelines due to injuries.

Dinesh Chandimal is back to lead the side after missing the last two tests of the recent 3-0 home series loss against England with a groin strain.

Batsman Kaushal Silva was dropped for his poor displays against England, while off-spinner Akila Dananjaya has been kept out of the 17-man squad as he awaits the result of tests after being reported for a suspect bowling action.

The first test starts at Wellington on Dec. 15, followed by the second at Christchurch on Dec. 26.

Squad: Dinesh Chandimal (captain), Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya De Silva, Angelo Mathews, Roshen Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Danushka Gunathilaka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dilruwan Perera, Lakshan Sandakan, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Dushmantha Chameera.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by John O'Brien)