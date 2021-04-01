Sri Lanka's Nissanka holds up West Indies

REUTERS: Inclement weather and a stoic knock from Pathum Nissanka prevented West Indies from wrapping up Sri Lanka’s first innings on the third day of the second test on Wednesday, leaving the match firmly in the balance.

Nissanka, playing only his second test, was 49 not out when rain brought a premature close with Sri Lanka 250-8, still trailing by 104 runs.

The 22-year-old, who scored a century on debut in the first test, showed a maturity as he scored quickly to cut into the deficit and frustrate the hosts on a day hampered by rain and high winds.

Only 42 overs were possible at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua with Sri Lanka losing five wickets for the addition of 118 runs after resuming on 136-3.

They lost two wickets in the morning session with Dinesh Chandimal scoring 44 and Dhananjaya de Silva 39 as both batsmen failed to convert good starts.

Chandimal fell to a trap set by Shannon Gabriel, who tempted him into hooking a short delivery and had him caught on the deep square leg boundary.

De Silva went in more bizarre circumstances in the 79th over as part-timer Jermaine Blackwood was brought on just before the second new ball became available. His first delivery trapped De Silva lbw but it was turning sharply, which should have prompted a player review.

De Silva walked off without hesitating, however, after being given out, only to find that had he reviewed he would have been given not out as the ball would have missed his wicket.

After lunch, and in between rain beaks, Niroshan Dickwella was caught behind for 21 but only given out after a review and Suranga Lakmal (6) was caught at mid-on off Alzarri Joseph.

Dushmantha Chameera went cheaply after tea leaving Nissanka and Lasith Embuldeniya not out at the close.

The West Indies scored 354 in their first innings. The first test was drawn.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)