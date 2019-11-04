St Etienne beat Monaco to confirm resurgence under Puel

PARIS: St Etienne confirmed their resurgence under coach Claude Puel when a Denis Bouanga second-half goal earned them a 1-0 home victory against Monaco in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Bouanga struck shortly before the hour to give Les Verts their third victory in four league games since former Southampton and Leicester City boss Puel took over four weeks ago.

The result lifted St Etienne up to eighth in the standings on 18 points from 12 games, nine behind leaders Paris St Germain but only two adrift of second-placed Angers.

Monaco, who finished with 10 men after Ruben Aguilar was sent off two minutes into added time, dropped to 15th on 15 points.

