St Etienne/Marseille latest soccer match cancelled over French protests

PARIS: Authorities have cancelled this weekend's soccer match between St Etienne and Olympique de Marseille: two of France's biggest teams: as concerns mount that anti-government demonstrations this weekend could turn violent.

France's Ligue 1 body said on Thursday that the match had been cancelled at the request of local police.

The cancellation of the St Etienne/Marseille match follows similar decisions to scrap Monaco's local derby versus Nice and Saturday's Paris St Germain's match.

There was no immediate response from the French football federation on whether further matches, or the entire weekend's games, could be called off.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Luke Baker)