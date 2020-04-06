Stade de Reims doctor dies after contracting coronavirus

REUTERS: The doctor of French soccer club Stade de Reims, Bernard Gonzalez, has died aged 60 after contracting the novel coronavirus, the Ligue 1 side said on Sunday.

"Words fail me, I am stunned by this news," Stade de Reims president Jean-Pierre Caillot said in a statement on the club's official website.

"This pandemic has shaken Stade de Reims to its core. A great character from Reims and a great sports professional has left us."

The club said Gonzalez worked at Stade de Reims, who reached the first ever European Cup final in 1956, for 23 years.

The mayor of Reims, Arnaud Robinet also paid tribute to Gonzalez.

"My thoughts are with his family and his wife. He is a collateral victim of COVID-19, because he had tested positive for it and was in quarantine," he said.

(Reporting by Richard Martin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)