Stade de Rennais part company with coach Lamouchi

PARIS: Stade de Rennais fired their coach Sabri Lamouchi on Monday, a day after they were hammered 4-1 at home by Strasbourg in the Ligue 1, the French side said.

The defeat left them 14th in the 20-team table, just four points above the relegation zone.

Reserve team coach Julien Stephan will be in charge for their next match, away to Olympique Lyonnais on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Christian Radnedge)