Stade de Rennais part company with coach Lamouchi

FILE PHOTO: Stade Rennes coach Sabri Lamouchi at Strelnice Stadium, Jablonec, Czech Republic - Nov
FILE PHOTO: Stade Rennes coach Sabri Lamouchi at Strelnice Stadium, Jablonec, Czech Republic - Nov 29, 2018. REUTERS/David W Cerny/File Photo

PARIS: Stade de Rennais fired their coach Sabri Lamouchi on Monday, a day after they were hammered 4-1 at home by Strasbourg in the Ligue 1, the French side said.

The defeat left them 14th in the 20-team table, just four points above the relegation zone.

Reserve team coach Julien Stephan will be in charge for their next match, away to Olympique Lyonnais on Wednesday.

