StanChart marathon to feature participants running at public gyms in new 'hybrid race format'

SINGAPORE: Participants at this year’s Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon 2020 will find themselves running their route through Singapore’s iconic landmarks from a public gym.

Race organiser Ironman Group on Thursday (Oct 29) revealed a “hybrid race format” featuring augmented reality for this year’s COVID-19-hit edition.

This year's event will not feature a full marathon, instead there will only be the half marathon and 10km races across five categories. It will run from Nov 27 to Dec 6, with registration now open and free of charge.

With the augmented reality powered by indoor racing app Rouvy, runners can create avatars and see themselves competing with fellow runners in real time, while also emulating the actual race experience through various in-video features, the organiser said.

The half marathon and 10km routes offered featured in the augmented reality format would have specially curated routes that feature some of Singapore’s “most iconic landmarks” and would take runners through the streets of places like Orchard Road, Little India, Chinatown and Civic District.

"Adopting a hybrid race format, runners can register for the outdoor or indoor race option with a compatible tracking device or join the immersive (augmented reality) format powered by Rouvy on a treadmill.

Ironman Group added that strict public health and safety protocols "in accordance with the safe management guidelines by the authorities" will be in place, and runners are encouraged to stay updated for the latest information from Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon digital platforms.

Rouvy AR 10km and half marathon route map. (Photo: Standard Chartered)

Twelve ActiveSG sport centres around the island will also be offering booking slots for the augmented reality half marathon and 10km categories “to allow as many runners as possible to experience this immersive virtual race format”.

“While many Singaporeans were eager to see the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon return in its full glory, we know that for this year this was not to be,” CEO of Sport Singapore Lim Teck Yin said.

“Undaunted, the organisers have creatively put together a celebration of the SCSM through an immersive and engaging journey and experience."

