Ice hockey: Lightning strike twice, beat Canadiens for second straight Stanley Cup

MIAMI: The Tampa Bay Lightning won their second straight Stanley Cup on Wednesday (Jul 8), edging the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 to win the NHL championship series four games to one.

Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy bounced back from a game-four defeat in Montreal with a 22-save shutout.

With his fifth clean sheet of the postseason Vasilevskiy scooped the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoffs' most valuable player.

Rookie Ross Colton scored the lone goal as the Lightning became the first repeat champions since the 2016-17 Pittsburgh Penguins.

Colton slotted home a pass from defenceman David Savard to give the Lightning a 1-0 lead at 13:27 of the second period.

The Lightning's title comes just nine months after they beat the Dallas Stars in six games in a quarantine bubble in Edmonton.

This time, they were able to celebrate in front of fans at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

The Lightning are the first NHL team to clinch a Stanley Cup title at home since the Chicago Blackhawks did it in 2015 against Tampa Bay.