Start of second Ashes Test at Lord's delayed by rain

The start of play in the second Ashes test at Lord's was delayed by rain on Wednesday, with a bleak weather forecast clouding the outlook for action later in the day.

Ashes 2019 - Second Test - England v Australia
Cricket - Ashes 2019 - Second Test - England v Australia - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - August 14, 2019 Groundstaff remove the covers before play Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Australia lead the five-match series 1-0 after an emphatic 251-run win at Edgbaston.

(Reporting by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

