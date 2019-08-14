Start of second Ashes Test at Lord's delayed by rain

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

The start of play in the second Ashes test at Lord's was delayed by rain on Wednesday, with a bleak weather forecast clouding the outlook for action later in the day.

Australia lead the five-match series 1-0 after an emphatic 251-run win at Edgbaston.

(Reporting by Hugh Lawson)