Start of second Ashes Test at Lord's delayed by rain
The start of play in the second Ashes test at Lord's was delayed by rain on Wednesday, with a bleak weather forecast clouding the outlook for action later in the day.
Australia lead the five-match series 1-0 after an emphatic 251-run win at Edgbaston.
(Reporting by Hugh Lawson)