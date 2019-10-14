Stenson, Sorenstam to host 'innovative' mixed tournament in Sweden

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Henrik Stenson and Annika Sorenstam will host a new tournament in Sweden next year with men and women facing off on the same course for a single trophy and prize fund, organisers announced on Monday.

The June 11-14, 2020 Scandinavian Mixed, co-sanctioned by the European Tour and Ladies European Tour, will see 78 men and 78 women compete for a share of the 1.5 million euros (US$1.66 million) on offer at Stockholm's Bro Hof Slott Golf Club.

"The European Tour has been leading the way in terms of innovative formats and this is certainly one that can be part of the way golf is played in the future," 2016 British Open champion Stenson said in a statement https://www.europeantour.com/european-tour/news/articles/detail/stenson-and-sorenstam-to-host-scandinavian-mixed-tournament.

"Making our game accessible to everyone is something I am extremely passionate about... I'm extremely excited to host the Scandinavian Mixed alongside Annika."

The 11-times European Tour winner will play in the event for the next three years while 10-times major champion Sorenstam, who retired in 2008, will take part in the Pro-Am competition.

"Bringing women and men together in a combined tournament is exciting for fans... as we continue to showcase golf is a game for everyone," Sorenstam, who in 2003 became the first woman in 58 years to play in a PGA Tour event, said.

"This mixed tournament is another way to bring our game to the younger generation in Sweden and for those watching around the world."

Apart from world ranking points, the tournament will offer Race to Dubai and Ryder Cup points for European Tour members and Order of Merit points for the Ladies European Tour.

The tournament will rotate venues in 2021 and 2022.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Macfie)