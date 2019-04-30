Stephens to wed US soccer player Altidore

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Former U.S. Open tennis champion Sloane Stephens and Toronto FC's United States striker Jozy Altidore are to be married.

The 26-year old Stephens and Altidore, 29, announced their engagement on Monday with joint posts on social media saying, "Forever starts now" and "Forever yes."

Stephens is currently ranked No. 8 in the world and has won six WTA titles, including the 2017 U.S. Open.

Altidore, who signed a new contract with MLS side Toronto FC in February, has scored 41 goals in 110 games for his country.

