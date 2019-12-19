Sterling double sends City into League Cup semis

Manchester City remained on course to lift the League Cup for a third successive season but were given a stern test by third-tier Oxford United before winning 3-1 in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

LONDON: Manchester City remained on course to lift the League Cup for a third successive season but were given a stern test by third-tier Oxford United before winning their quarter-final 3-1 on Wednesday.

Oxford's Matty Taylor scored 22 seconds into the second half to cancel out Joao Cancelo's deflected opener but England forward Raheem Sterling scored two tap-ins to send City through.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Leicester City squandered a 2-0 lead at Everton but reached the semi-finals on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

Fourth-tier Colchester United held out for 51 minutes at Manchester United but Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial struck for the hosts as they eased to a 3-0 victory.

Manchester City, who made numerous changes from the side that thrashed Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday, were never able to relax against Carl Robinson's Oxford at noisy Kassam Stadium.

Even after Sterling restored their lead in the 50th minute, touching in Angelino's cross, City were put under real pressure with Oxford dominating for a 20-minute spell.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Remarkably, Oxford had 18 attempts at goal, the most by any team against Manchester City since Pep Guardiola took charge.

City could breathe a little easier, though, after substitute Gabriel Jesus surged down the left and crossed low for Sterling to tap home his 18th goal of the season.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)