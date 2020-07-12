Sterling scores hat-trick as City hit Brighton for five

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

BRIGHTON, England: Raheem Sterling struck a hat-trick as Manchester City crushed Brighton 5-0 at the AmEx Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

Second-placed City had lost their previous three away games but never looked likely to extend that streak against a Brighton side that struggled from the outset.

Sterling opened the scoring in the 21st minute when he collected a nod-down from Gabriel Jesus outside the box and superbly drove it into the bottom corner.

Jesus made it 2-0 just before the break, turning in from close range after Rodri had headed a corner goalwards.

City took total charge in the second half, with Kevin De Bruyne striking the post in the 51st minute and two minutes later Sterling heading in a fine curling cross from Riyad Mahrez.

Bernardo Silva made it four and then Sterling bundled in the fifth in the 81st minute.

(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Paul Simao)