Sterling wins Football Writers' award

MANCHESTER, England: Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling was voted Footballer of the Year in the annual vote of members of the Football Writers' Association.

City forward Sterling has been a key member of the City team which is two wins away from defending their Premier League title and has also been a prominent voice in the campaigns against racism in the game.

