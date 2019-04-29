Sterling wins Football Writers' award

Sport

Sterling wins Football Writers' award

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling was voted Footballer of the Year in the annual vote of members of the Football Writers' Association.

FILE PHOTO: Champions League Quarter Final Second Leg - Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League Quarter Final Second Leg - Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - April 17, 2019 Manchester City's Raheem Sterling celebrates a goal that is later disallowed REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

Bookmark

MANCHESTER, England: Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling was voted Footballer of the Year in the annual vote of members of the Football Writers' Association.

City forward Sterling has been a key member of the City team which is two wins away from defending their Premier League title and has also been a prominent voice in the campaigns against racism in the game.

(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Alison Williams)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark