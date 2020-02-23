Stevens on target as Sheffield United draw 1-1 with Brighton

A poacher's goal from Neal Maupay cancelled out a peach of a strike from Enda Stevens as Sheffield United drew 1-1 with Brighton & Hove Albion, with the Blades missing the chance to go fifth in the Premier League on Saturday.

Sheffield United took the lead when wing-back Stevens scored in the 26th minute after Brighton failed to clear a corner from the right, controlling the ball before sending a left-footed pile-driver into the top corner.

The lead lasted just over three minutes as Brighton struck back from a set piece of their own, Adam Webster nodding a long free kick from Aaron Mooys towards the goal, and Maupay stealing in to head home from close range.

Still searching for their first league victory of 2020, visitors Brighton kept pouring forward, and Ezequiel Schelotto had a strong shout for a penalty turned down as a ball from Yves Bissouma hit the arm of Ben Osborn in the box.

Sheffield United brought on striker David McGoldrick as they chased a third win in a row that would have lifted them into fifth place above Tottenham, but Brighton held firm as the game finished in a draw.

A victory would have put the Blades into fifth ahead of Tottenham Hotspur, who lost 2-1 to Chelsea earlier in the day, but they remain sixth on 40 points after 27 games, while Brighton are 15th on 28 points.

Sheffield boss Chris Wilder professed himself delighted with his side, despite missing out on the chance to move into the European places at the top end of the table.

"I was so proud of my team's performance today, I thought they were absolutely magnificent. My team went right to the end, in tough conditions," he told the BBC.

"The way they attacked the game from the off, recovered from the equaliser and went again, I think there was one team there that was absolutely hanging on for a result in the end and that just shows what sort of performance we put in today."

Brighton goal-scorer Maupay said his side were pleased to get out of Bramall Lane with a valuable point.

"They played a really good game and most of the game we had to defend, but it's a game we would have lost a few weeks ago so we're quite happy with this point and we need to build on this for the end of the season," he said.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; editing by Clare Fallon)