Steyn faces another injury lay-off

Sport

Steyn faces another injury lay-off

South African fast bowler Dale Steyn could be set for another stint on the sidelines after picking up a groin injury in a county cricket match on Monday.

FILE PHOTO - Cricket - Sri Lanka v South Africa - South Africa Team&apos;s Practice Session
FILE PHOTO - Cricket - Sri Lanka v South Africa - South Africa Team's Practice Session - Colombo, Sri Lanka - July 19, 2018 - South Africa's fast bowler Dale Steyn stretches during a practice session ahead of their second test cricket match against Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Bookmark

CAPE TOWN: South African fast bowler Dale Steyn could be set for another stint on the sidelines after picking up a groin injury in a county cricket match on Monday.

The 35-year-old, who will undergo an examination of the problem on Tuesday, was unable to complete his 11th over for Hampshire against Nottinghamshire at Southampton and was forced to leave the field.

Steyn has had a horrible run of injuries over the last two years, hampering his bid to become South Africa’s record test wicket-taker, though he did equal the record in Sri Lanka last month.

Steyn and Shaun Pollock have each taken 421 test wickets.

A serious shoulder injury kept him out for most of last year before a heel problem sustained in his comeback test against India in February sidelined him once more.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark