Stockholm loses Diamond League status

STOCKHOLM: Stockholm's prestigious Bauhaus Galan athletics meeting will lose its Diamond League status, organisers announced on Friday, citing a decision by the sport's governing IAAF to re-organise the season.

"We now have the possibility to arrange exactly the competition we want, without being steered by directives from the Diamond League," meet director Jan Kowalski said in a press release.

"We can decide what events to have in the Bauhaus Gala ourselves, and not have a number of events assigned to us as previously."

The meeting recently signed a new five-year deal with sponsors Bauhaus, which guarantees them the economic resources needed to continue, organisers said.

As part of a general overhaul of the Diamond League series, the IAAF is cutting the number of events to 13, including a new single-night final in Zurich.

The proposed changes are set to be ratified by IAAF officials in their meetings next week ahead of the world championships in Doha.

(Editing by Toby Davis)