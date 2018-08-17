Stokes back in England team for third India test

REUTERS: England all-rounder Ben Stokes has been named in the team for the third test match against India starting at Trent Bridge on Saturday, three days after he was cleared of affray, captain Joe Root said on Friday.

Stokes will replace Sam Curran from the side that won the second test at Lord's by an innings to help the hosts take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

"It was one of the most difficult decisions I've had to make as captain. It's about us as a squad delivering over five games and on this occasion Sam is unfortunate to miss out," Root told a news conference.

"Ben is desperate to get back playing cricket. He's desperate to get out there, put in performances and concentrate on his cricket now. He feels ready to play."

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)