Strasbourg reach League Cup final with comeback win

Racing Strasbourg struck three times in the space of 12 minutes to secure a 3-2 comeback home win against Girondins de Bordeaux and a place in the League cup final on Wednesday.

PARIS: Racing Strasbourg struck three times in the space of 12 minutes to secure a 3-2 comeback home win against Girondins de Bordeaux and a place in the League cup final on Wednesday.

A goal by Ludovic Ajorque and a Lebo Mothiba double turned the match around after Younousse Sankhare's early opener as Strasbourg set up a clash with En Avant Guingamp in Lille on March 30.

Advertisement

Sankhare put the visitors ahead in the 14th minute with a powerful shot from inside the box after Strasbourg keeper Bingourou Kamara failed to properly clear a corner kick.

Ajorque made it 1-1 four minutes into the second half before Mothiba found the back of the net from close range in the 55th and 60th minutes.

Jimmy Briand pulled one back for Bordeaux eight minutes from fulltime.

Guingamp reached the final by beating Monaco on penalties after Tuesday's game had ended in a 2-2 draw.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)