Strauss steps down as ECB director of cricket

Former England captain Andrew Strauss has stepped down from his position as director of cricket and will take up a more flexible role with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), the 41-year-old announced on Wednesday.

Strauss' resignation comes a few months after he stepped back from the position to support his wife Ruth in her fight against cancer.

