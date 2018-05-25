Street painting of 'Egyptian King' Salah unveiled in Liverpool

LONDON: A street mural of footballer Mohamed Salah was painted in Liverpool on Friday ahead of his team's Champions League final against Real Madrid, replicating images that have popped up across Egypt.

Salah lit up the English Premier League this season, scoring a record 32 goals and helping to steer his team into the final of Europe's most important club competition for the first time since 2007.

Local street artist Guy McKinley was commissioned to paint the 6 metre by 3 metre mural of the Egyptian player on a busy city centre street. The brightly coloured work shows a smiling Salah, who has won fans all over the world.

Street paintings of him have also appeared in Cairo, the Egyptian capital, and in his native village of Nagrig in the Nile Delta.

The Champions League final will be played in Kiev, Ukraine on Saturday night.

(Reporting by Ana de Liz; Editing by Peter Graff)

