Stroll tested positive for COVID-19 after Eifel GP, now negative

Canadian Formula One driver Lance Stroll said on Wednesday he had tested positive for COVID-19 after the Eifel Grand Prix weekend but was now clear and ready to race in Portugal this coming weekend.

FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Eifel Grand Prix - Nurburgring, Nurburg, Germany - October 8, 2020 Racing Point's Lance Stroll wearing a protective face mask ahead of the Grand Prix REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

"I was tested again on Monday this week and my results were negative," the Racing Point driver said on Twitter. "I feel in great shape and I can't wait to be back with the team and to race in Portugal."

Source: Reuters

