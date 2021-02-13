Struggling Elche left without manager after Almiron resigns

La Liga strugglers Elche have been left without a manager after coach Jorge Almiron resigned following his side's 3-1 defeat at Celta Vigo on Friday.

The Argentine coach announced he was leaving in the post-match news conference, after his team's winless run was extended to 16 games.

"I've taken the decision to leave, I wish my players all the best. They gave everything in the match but unfortunately things didn't go our way," he said.

Almiron joined Elche in August after the club decided to part ways with Pacheta, the coach who had guided them back into the top flight last season.

They won three of their opening five games but have not earned a victory since beating Valencia 2-1 on Oct. 23.

Almiron leaves the club second-bottom in the standings, on 18 points after 21 games, two points from escaping the relegation zone.

(Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)