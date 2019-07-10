Strycova stuns Konta to reach Wimbledon semi-finals

LONDON: Unseeded Czech Barbora Strycova weathered an early storm to flatten British hopes with a 7-6(5) 6-1 defeat of Johanna Konta in the Wimbledon quarter-finals on Tuesday.

Konta powered into a 4-1 lead in the first set but Strycova never panicked and used her superior craft to turn the match in her favour in front of a deflated Centre Court crowd.

After playing a superb tiebreak to take the first set the 33-year-old Strycova took complete charge of the match as Konta self-destructed with a flurry of wild errors.

Konta had raised hopes of a first British women's singles champion at Wimbledon since 1977 with a strong run to the last eight, but she was well-beaten in the end.

World number 54 Strycova will face seven-time champion Serena Williams in her first Grand Slam semi-final.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Ken Ferris)

