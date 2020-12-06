Stunning Reyna strike earns Dortmund draw at Frankfurt

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

A stunning strike from 18-year-old Giovanni Reyna gave Borussia Dortmund a 1-1 draw at Eintracht Frankfurt, who drew their fifth successive Bundesliga game on Saturday.

Daichi Kamada gave Eintracht a ninth-minute lead with a deft finish from Martin Hinteregger's through ball and Aymen Barkok missed a chance to add to their lead when he fired over from close range just after the half hour.

But Dortmund took control in the second half and Reyna equalised in the 56th minute. The U.S. international cut inside his marker and fired an unstoppable shot between goalkeeper Kevin Trapp and his near post.

Dortmund are third with 19 points from 10 games ahead of the top-of-the-table clash between leaders Bayern Munich (22) and RB Leipzig (20) later on Saturday. Eintracht are eighth with 13.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)