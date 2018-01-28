Stuttgart sack coach Wolf after Schalke loss

Promoted VfB Stuttgart sacked their coach Hannes Wolf on Sunday, a day after their 2-0 loss to visitors Schalke 04 left them hovering just above the relegation spots place in the Bundesliga.

BERLIN: Promoted VfB Stuttgart sacked their coach Hannes Wolf on Sunday, a day after their 2-0 loss to visitors Schalke 04 left them hovering just above the relegation spots place in the Bundesliga.

Club bosses and Wolf, who had guided them to promotion last season, met straight after the game and decided a change was necessary to avoid relegation, Stuttgart said in a statement.

The 2007 Bundesliga champions are in 15th place on 20 points, three above the relegation playoff spot after losing six of their last seven league games.

"After this discussion we all came to the conclusion that the danger of turning the corner under the current structure was too great and a new impulse was needed to get back on track," said sports director Michael Reschke.

Wolf had taken over in September 2016 and achieved immediate promotion in his first season in charge.

A successor will be named in the coming days, the club said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)